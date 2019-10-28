A multiple car accident on I-185 Southbound past Airport Thruway leaves 5 cars damaged

UPDATE (6:04 PM) – The entry to Exit 8 by Airport Thruway has been closed by police.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A five vehicle accident on I-185 Soutbound past Airport Thruway has lead to traffic delays and at least one injury. Only one lane is open, leading to a slowdown as people drive through the area. Three lanes are open Northbound, but there are delays on both sides.

At least one person left the scene on a stretcher and is heading to a local area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Stay with News 3 as we learn more about this developing story.