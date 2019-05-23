A new farmer's market opens in Andersonville

ANDERSONVILLE,Ga (WRBL) - Local farmer, Audra Warren grows fresh produce for her family. Warren says earlier this year, she got the idea to spread the wealth to others in her community.

"Even in the surrounding counties, there wasn't a year round farmer's market and I really feel like there is a need for your leafy greens or your root vegetables, rootabagas, cabbage, turnips, mustard, you know the good stuff, and I wanted to be able to provide that for my community," Warren said.

Warren says that there isn't a place for people to get fresh or local produce in Andersonville, so she reached out to other farmers to help start the only farmers' market in the town. When she set up shop for her first day this past Saturday, she says that she had a steady amount of traffic throughout the day.

Warren says that many people see Andersonville as just a one street town, but she says there's much more to the city than that. She plans to continue the farmer's market where you can get fresh carrots and green onions and much more all year round.

Farmers from the Sumter and Schley county area have agreed to come and sell their leafy greens. Michael Hardin says he hopes this will bring a new outlook on what you eat for the people in Sumter county.

"I think the food that we eat should probably be more important in our lives than it is today instead of it being something you pull out of a box and will sustain you through the next day," Hardin said.

Warren says that she would like to get to a point where there are more local vendors attending the market to sell any product not just fresh produce.

The market is open Saturdays from 7a.m. to 1p.m. and Wednesdays 4p.m. to 7p.m. and is located on 14 E Church St, Andersonville, GA 31711.