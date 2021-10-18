A Phenix City Church plans luncheon for first responders

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A local Phenix City church is working on a plan to show its appreciation for first responders in the community.

Grace Free Will Baptist Church is organizing a free luncheon for first responders in Columbus and Phenix City. With all of the recent shootings and crimes within the community, the church wants first responders to know they appreciate all of their hard work.

Pastor Ricky Ward told News 3, it takes a brave person to risk their lives every day for others.

“There’s no doubt that every day they’re out there putting their lives on the line. They’re answering calls 24/7, what we’re doing is just a small token for what they do for us,” Ward said.

Wade said after seeing everything first responders go through, he has a newfound respect for them.

“It gives me more respect for them because not everybody would want to do that. It takes a special person and a special calling and we thank them for it,” Wade said.

Wade hopes the first responders will feel a sense of fulfillment from the luncheon.

“Hopefully, it will build a sense of pride in them, most of all let them know that with all the crime and everything that’s going on in the world. There are still people that love them and appreciate them,” Wade said.

Wade said the church has been planning the luncheon for a few weeks.

“We’re still putting plans together, I have no idea how many were going to be looking at feeding. But there will be plenty,” Wade said.

The church plans on serving chicken quarter legs, ribs, potato salad, beans and more. The luncheon is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Free Will Baptist Church located at 10290 Lee County Rd 240, Phenix City, AL 36870.