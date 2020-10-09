A portion of Riverwalk closed temporarily

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We told you late last month about a section of the Riverwalk closing temporarily for renovations. Now that project is underway.

Georgia Power is leading a new construction project to replace aging electric infrastructure.

While the work will disrupt bikers and pedestrians, the project will not impact kayakers and rafters boating down the Chattahoochee.

“Georgia Power has been a great partner and they worked to find us a new put in. We have an alternate put in on Georgia Power property, right next to our original put in. So we won’t be phased at all,” says Dan Gilbert, President of Whitewater Express.

The first phase and areas affected are from the North Highlands Dam south to 23rd Street. The second phase and areas affected are from the North Highlands Dam south to the First Ave. Substation.

The entire renovation is expected to last until Spring 2021.