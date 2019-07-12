A second suspect has been identified in viral kidnapping assault where a man was set on fire

Following the investigation into the kidnapping and assault of an Opelika man that was caught on viral video, a development in the case led to another suspect wanted in connection to the crime.

“During the investigation, Detectives learned that Demarcus Marquis Dawson assisted Hill in the Kidnapping and Assault,” say Opelika Police.

Now, Dawson has warrants out for his arrest involving the charges of “Kidnapping First Degree, Attempted Assault First Degree, and Attempting to Flee Law Enforcement.”

Police are now looking for the suspect and are asking that anyone with information on Dawson’s whereabouts get in contact with the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.