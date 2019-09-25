A semi-truck has flipped on Westbound US Highway 280

UPDATE: Phenix City Police say that the driver of the overturned semi-truck was injured but not in critical condition. He has been taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

Police say they hope to have at least two lanes open within two hours.

As for the cause of the accident, police believe the truck’s speed while going around the curve may have been a factor.

ALABAMA (WRBL) – A semi-truck has overturned on Westbound US Highway 280, causing major traffic delays.

News 3 has a crew at the scene to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

