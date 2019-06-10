Local News

A tractor trailer has jack-knifed on Highway 280 East in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - A tractor trailer has jack-knifed on US Highway 280 East in Lee County, Ala. Drivers should avoid that section of road until it is declared safe.

Emergency services are on site just west of Salem, Ala., shown in a video. Eastbound traffic in the area is currently blocked.

