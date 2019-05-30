A woman speaks out on her journey during cancer survivors week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - It can be a grueling experience for many patients admitted here at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

"I had the type of breast cancer that was not inherited, but it was very aggressive and if I had not had my mammogram when I did, by the time that I did It would have been too late to do anything," says Judy Myers, a cancer survivor.

Mrs. Myers is a strong, optimistic woman who battled breast cancer with 52 weeks of treatment. She has been clear of cancer for 10 years.

"Everybody thinks, "It's all over, yay, ring the bell, everything's fine!" That is when your journey begins because you have a new normal and you have to adjust to that new normal," says Myers.

And that's exactly what she did! In order of living a healthy lifestyle, she started attending fitness programs and following the acronym: red.



"You have to rest, you have to exercise and you have to watch your diet," says Myers.

Though Judy's fight with breast cancer is not completely over, she's fortunate to live a new day.

"I'm a new person and I'm ready to go, I'm 73 years old, so I'm just so thankful for John B. Amos being there for me," says Myers.

And she has a little message for those who are putting on a brave face.

"Follow the instructions and do what they tell you to do and until the lord gets ready for you to come home, you are going to be a survivor," says Myers.

The cancer survivors social will be held June 2nd from 2 p.m to 4 p.m at the Midtown Conference Center.