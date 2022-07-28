GEORGIA (WRBL) – According to AAA, gas prices in Georgia have decreased from a week ago, with Georgia drivers on average paying $3.90 per gallon for gas.

Officials with AAA said prices are about $0.14 less than a week ago, and $0.52 less than one month ago.

“Lower domestic demand for gas, and declining crude oil prices continues to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

The lowest gas prices can be found in the Columbus ($3.74), Valdosta ($3.64) and Albany ($3.61) markets, according to AAA. The markets with the highest prices are Brunswick ($4.00), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.97) and Athens ($3.95).

It now costs $58.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

Drivers are paying an average of $14.10 more at the pump than last year. One year ago, Georgia drivers were paying on average about $2.96 a gallon.