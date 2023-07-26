COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the new school year approaching, back to school means back to sharing the roads.

As students prepare to head back to school, their safety in the classroom and to and from is a top priority. Simple safety measures such as not following too close behind buses, and coming to a complete stop when the bus is unloading and loading can be the deciding factor that ensures all parties arrive safely and alive.

According to AAA, Georgia has an estimated 1.6 million children who will head back to school in up and coming weeks. School days can often cause congestion on the roads. It is crucial to share the roads and drive safely all year long, but during back to school season, it is imperative to pay attention to your surroundings, especially in school zones and residential areas.

WRBL spoke with Montrae Waiters, an AAA Relations Consultant on how to stay safe on the road this upcoming school year.

“Coming out of summer, heading into the new school year. It’s very, very important, folks, to slow down, and pay attention. Do not drive distracted, and most importantly, ensure you’re following the speed limit and observing the school zone limit is very important that we are vigilant when it comes to the safety of our kids. With the opening of schools,” shared Waiters.