Abrams out, Tomlinson all in for 2020 U.S. Senate bid against Perdue
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - With Stacey Abrams out of the 2020 U.S. Senate race, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is now all in.
Multiple news outlets have reported this morning that Abrams won’t run for the U.S. Senate but left open the possibility she could launch a presidential campaign.
For Abrams, that ended months of speculation as she was courted by top national Democrats to run against Republican Sen. David Perdue.
“I’ve been deeply honored by so many fellow Georgians asking me to serve,” she said in an interview with ajc.com. “But my responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available. I need to run because I want to do the job.”
Tomlinson, a trial lawyer who served as Columbus mayor from 2010-2018, positioned herself to take advantage of this moment.
Earlier this month, she set up an exploratory committee to run for the seat. It allowed her to raise money. If Abrams elected to run for the Senate seat, Tomlinson's plan was to bow out.
Tomlinson issued a statement this morning.
"I join all Georgians across the state in wishing Stacey well as she considers how she can best serve her state," Tomlinson's release stated. "While she decided against a Senate run, Stacey will make this a two-party state, and I intend to keep working with her to turn Georgia blue in 2020."
