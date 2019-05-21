Accused Auburn officer killer was a member of the Alabama National Guard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - The man accused of shooting three Auburn police officers, killing one, is a current non-commissioned officer in the Alabama National Guard, officials confirmed Tuesday,

Grady Wayne Wilkes has been in the National Guard since 2010, a guard spokesman told News 3.

Wilkes, 29, is charged with the murder of William Buechner, a 13 year veteran of the Auburn Police Department. Officer Webb Sistrunk and officer Evan Elliott were also shot but survived.

The officers were responding to a domestic call at the Arrowhead Mobile Home complex when police say Wilkes opened fire on them.

Wilkes is a corporal in the Alabama National Guard and an infantry fire team leader. Each nine-person squad is split into two fire teams with a leader. Wilke was assigned to the 173rd Infantry, which is headquartered in Enterprise.

He had not been deployed in his career, according to the guard spokesman.