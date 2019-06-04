ADPH says WIC income guidelines have increased

This year, more Alabama families may qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children this year. The program, better known as WIC, has had an increase in the income guidelines, says the Alabama Department of Public Health.

WIC serves the public to provide assistance with food benefits, giving program participants “the option to receive up to three months of food benefits at a time for each qualified family member.” Participants in the program can also get free nutrition education and breastfeeding peer counseling support.

Currently, under 2019 federal poverty guidelines, more families could be eligible for the benefits program in Alabama. “WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level.”

The ADPH provided a table with annual and weekly incomes to show families if they may qualify.

Family Size* Annual Income Weekly Income

2 $31,284 $602

3 $39,461 $759

4 $47,638 $917

5 $55,815 $1,074

6 $63,992 $1,231

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

ADPH also says that if you are pregnant, had a baby within the past six months, is breastfeeding, or who is the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, “you are encouraged to apply for WIC at your local county health department or WIC agency.”

If your family receives Medicaid, SNAP or Family Assistance already, you also qualify for WIC. However, families who do not qualify for these programs “may be eligible for WIC because of its higher income limits.”

WIC in Alabama will also be changing from “paper food instruments to electronic benefits,” according to the ADPH. This new form, called eWIC, will be redeemable at WIC-authorized stores throughout the state.

“Shopping with eWIC allows the participant to purchase foods as they need them while also allowing WIC participants a safe and simple shopping experience,” said the ADPH.

“WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods. Nutritious foods help children grow to be healthy adults and pregnant women to have healthy babies,” said Amanda Martin, WIC director for the Alabama Department of Public Health.​