COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The son of Aflac Principal Founder John Amos, a longtime board member of Aflac’s board of directors and the former owner of a local Columbus hockey team, John Shelby Amos II passed away on Thursday in Columbus following a brief illness, Aflac representative Jon Sullivan confirmed with WRBL. He was 71 years old.

According to Aflac, throughout his career with the corporation, he served in numerous positions, including serving as the Alabama/West Florida state sales coordinator. He was also inducted into the Aflac Hall of Fame back in 2020.

Besides the career he built with Aflac, Amos II and his wife, Wanda J. Amos, formerly owned the local Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team for over 17 years.

Sullivan shared the following statement regarding the passing of Shelby Amos.