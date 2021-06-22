After 15 months of COVID, Columbus Council set to return to Midtown chambers in July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday’s Council meeting at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center marked a significant milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March of last year, council has met virtually, at the Civic Center and Trade Center. This week’s meeting downtown marks the last one in temporary quarters. When Council next meets – July 13 – they will be going home.

Back in the council chambers in the Red McDaniel City Services Center.

The South Hall at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center is a fine place to have a party – it’s a little tougher room to have a council meeting.

Ask Mayor Skip Henderson.

“The acoustics are great if you are singing or having a performance, not so good if you are trying to make a motion on an item on an agenda,” Henderson said.

Next month the 10-member council, mayor and all of the city department heads will be back on familiar turf for the first time in 15 months.

And some citizens, like Ed Adams who frequently attends council on zoning matters, welcomes it.

“I think it’s just another step to show that we are ready as a society and a community to get back to normal,” said Adams, a real estate broker.

Another step back to normal is the way the mayor sees it – as well.

“We are anxious to get back in there,” he said. “We are anxious to get into a venue that is more accommodating and welcoming for the public. This is their government. This is their council. We work for them. So, they need to get back in and have direct contact with their councilors.”

The Civic Center and Trade Center have presented challenges even though they are closer to the mayor’s office in the Government Center.

“It has been kind of a tenuous relationship,” Henderson said. “You never really know where our next meeting is going to be. Now we are, we are going to be back in the council chambers.”