AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama hits 3,450 cases of COVID-19

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of Sunday afternoon, Alabama has 3,450 cases of COVID-19, the state adding 188 new cases of the since Saturday evening.

The death toll from the virus stands at 93, not increasing since Saturday evening. Currently there are 437 people in the hospital.

Lee County has 230 cases and eight reported deaths from the virus. The number of cases has increased by nine since Saturday night.

Chambers County has 192 cases and eight reported deaths. That’s an increase since Saturday when there were 184 cases of the virus.

Russell County has 24 cases of the virus and no reported deaths. That’s two new cases of the virus since Saturday.

Barbour County has 10 cases of the virus and no reported deaths. The number of cases for the county has not increased since Saturday.