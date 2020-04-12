AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia now at 12,452 cases of COVID-19, 433 deaths from the virus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of Sunday afternoon, the state of Georgia now has 12,452 cases of COVID-19, the state adding 191 new cases statewide since Saturday evening.

Statewide there are 433 deaths from the virus with only one new death being reported since Saturday evening.

Currently there are 2,505 people hospitalized in Georgia due to the virus.

Muscogee County has 146 cases and four reported COVID-19 deaths. The county has two new cases of the virus since Saturday evening. The fourth Columbus person to pass away was a 22-year-old woman with underlying conditions.

Troup County has 57 cases and three reported deaths. The number of cases of COVID-19 in the county has not increased since Saturday evening.

Harris County is standing at 19 cases of the virus, adding no new cases since Saturday afternoon. There is one reported death from the virus in Harris County.