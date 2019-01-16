Airbnb announcing program supporting Alabama federal employees impacted by shutdown

Airbnb is announcing a new program to support federal employees in Alabama and across the country who are impacted by the partial government shutdown.

“As federal employees across Alabama begin to go without their paycheck during the ongoing shutdown, Airbnb is announcing “A Night On Us,” a new program to support federal executive branch employees in Alabama as well as nationwide who share their home or an experience on Airbnb during the ongoing federal government shutdown,” wrote Ben Breit, with Airbnb public affairs.

Breit says according to a recent study from WalletHub, Alabama ranks #9 of states most impacted by the shutdown.

“Any federal executive branch employee in Alabama who hosts either an Experience or three nights in their home over the three months between December 18, 2018, and March 18, 2019, will get up to $110 extra on us,” posted Breit.

Click here to learn more about “A Night On Us.”

