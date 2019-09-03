Airbnb connects Hurricane Dorian evacuees with hosts offering free stays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The folks at Airbnb say when people around the world find themselves fleeing disasters, the most comforting thing can be the feeling of home.

Airbnb’s “Open Homes Program” opened up Saturday in response to Hurricane Dorian. Evacuees can use the site to find homeowners across the southeast willing to offer a place to stay, no charge.



“They wanna have safety and security, and so what we hope through this program is that it provides a moment of sort of comfort and relief in a time that is typically very trying and uncertain,” says Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s Head of of Global Disaster Response and Relief.

A Columbus Airbnb host Shay Byars says he’s ready to open his doors to a family escaping Dorian’s potential threat to coastal Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order starting at noon Monday.

Byars says he feels for those going through such an upheaval.

“It’s just something that most of us have never done and will never have to do,” he says. “I felt like I had the means and the opportunity to help and I wanted to give it a shot.”

In fact, Byars says he’s already used Open Homes before to support Floridians left destitute by Hurricane Michael back in October 2018.

“One of them just had a roof missing, basically which ruined the whole house, and the other one had their house leveled. Absolutely nothing left,” he explains.

He says he was able to create a life-long friendship with those he felt honored to help.

“There is a bond there that’s created that you have for life with these people. They were very grateful and it was a great experience,” Byars says. “I have their cell phone numbers, and we stay in touch to this day. It’s been nice to see them rebuild and get back on their feet.”

“I see this program as critical, and I see it as core to Airbnb’s values of belonging. I find it changes the lives of both the hosts and those in need,” Bentz says. “Since starting Open Homes in 2012, we’ve opened up the program more than 100 times during instances of critical need.”

Bentz goes on in addition to disaster relief, hosts can opt in for the Open Homes Program to aid refugees and those in need of medical stays.

The Airbnb Open Homes Program will stay open to Dorian evacuees until September 16. Find more information on finding a host in your area or volunteering your home on the Airbnb Hurricane Dorian Southeast Open Homes Program site.