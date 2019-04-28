AKA sorority hosts local financial wealth fair
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated hosted a Financial Wealth Fair, targeting those who need help managing their money and credit.
Financial representatives came out to The New Providence Baptist Church, giving free financial literacy to college-bound students, adults, and seniors.
Members of the sorority say not having a financial plan is a common mistake in today's generation. Organizers say The Wealth Fair can help ease stress and will lead to a healthy lifestyle.
"We are looking at everything from college, banking, investments, estate planning, tax preparation to credit repair,” says Danyel Spencer, Financial Wealth Coordinator.
"This month is actually Financial Literacy Month, April is designated for that and we want to just bring back the community in a different type of way," says Ashley Marshall, Financial Wealth Coordinator.
This was the sororities first annual Financial Wealth Fair and the sisters say there's more to come.
