COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Funeral and visitation services for Al Pellegrino, the Shaw High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, will be held on Monday, June 6.

According to Muscogee County School District Athletic Director Jeff Battles, the homegoing services will be held at Cascade Hills Church. The services consist of a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., and a funeral beginning at 11 a.m.

Following the services, the “Celebration of Life Repast” will be held in the Shaw High School Commons.