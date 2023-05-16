PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is planning for a fun, class-filled June. Last week, the organization announced four classes for children and teens which will take place across the month. In order to register for any of the below courses, interested parties should reach out by phone at 334-298-684.

Frantasia’s Teen Cuisine (Every Thursday in June; July 13 and 20, 5 p.m.)

Russell County Extension Office

This club-format class is aimed at teaching healthy cooking and living. Each lesson will begin at 5 p.m. and all those ages 10 to 18 are invited to join, although participation slots are limited.

Lunch and Learn: Grow More, Give More (Tuesday, June 13, 12 p.m.)

Phenix City/Russell County Library

Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch and join Alabama Extension agent Dani Carroll who will teach them all about growing berries at home. The instructor will cover topics from the best berries to grow, planting methods and garden maintenance. This is a free event.

Paint Me 4-H (Tuesday, June 13, 1 to 3 p.m.)

Russell County Extension Office

Artists of all skill levels, from newbie to professional, can participate in this class. Each student will make their own canvas painting through a step-by-step process. Participation is open to children ages 9 to 18 costs $10 per person which the Extension System asks to be given in the form of a check or money order.

Cookies with Morgan (Tuesday, June 27, 1 to 3 p.m.)

Russell County Extension Office

Participants ages 9 to 14 are invited to bake cookies based on classic and current recipes, led by instructor Morgan. The class costs $10 per baker, payable by way of check or money order.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Russell County Extension Office is located at 508 14th Street in Phenix City.