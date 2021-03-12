Alabama Attorney General: Lanett city official arrested on ethics violation charge

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lanett city official is under arrest for alleged ethics violations involving using city workers on city time to move personal items from one house to another.

According to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Tony Chandler, 46, turned himself in to police on Friday morning.

Chandler serves as Director of Planning and Development for the City of Lanett.

According to a news release from Marshall’s office, Chandler is charged with an ethics violation and other related charges.

Chandler used of his official position for personal gain, third-degree theft of services, and making a false statement to an employee of the Ethics Commission, according to the release.

Chandler directed city employees, working on city time, to help him move personal property from one personal residence to another, according to the release. Additionally the release says, during the investigation into him, Chandler made a false statement concerning the incident to an ethics commission official.

Chandler, who was booked into the Chambers County Jail, has been released on a $12,000 bond.

If convicted, Chandler faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $30,000 for the ethics charge, which is a class B felony; one to five years and a fine of up to $7,500 for theft of services in the third degree, which is a class D felony; and up to one year imprisonment and a fine of up to $6,000 for making a false statement to an Ethics employee, a class A misdemeanor.