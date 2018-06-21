Local News

Alabama auction raises about $500,000 for state general fund

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 11:37 PM EDT

ALABAMA - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs put on a surplus auction that attracted hundreds of people who were looking for good deals. 

The money from the auction will go back into the states general fund. 

Auctioneers say about half a million dollars of equipment was sold on Tuesday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories