Alabama county placing police in all schools

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama’s most populous counties has a plan to put armed police officers in each of its public schools.

Officials in coastal Baldwin County say agencies are partnering to provide permanent school resource officers at each of its 46 campuses beginning this August. Currently, only some county schools have officers on duty constantly.

Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack says Baldwin already has 30 school resource officers, meaning 16 more are needed. The sheriff’s office and city police departments will have to fill those positions.

Officials haven’t provided details on how all the new jobs will be funded, but they say new taxes aren’t needed.

School board members will consider the plan during a meeting Thursday.

Baldwin County has more than 200,000 residents, and it’s located across Mobile Bay from Mobile.