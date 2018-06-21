Alabama county placing police in all schools
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama’s most populous counties has a plan to put armed police officers in each of its public schools.
Officials in coastal Baldwin County say agencies are partnering to provide permanent school resource officers at each of its 46 campuses beginning this August. Currently, only some county schools have officers on duty constantly.
Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack says Baldwin already has 30 school resource officers, meaning 16 more are needed. The sheriff’s office and city police departments will have to fill those positions.
Officials haven’t provided details on how all the new jobs will be funded, but they say new taxes aren’t needed.
School board members will consider the plan during a meeting Thursday.
Baldwin County has more than 200,000 residents, and it’s located across Mobile Bay from Mobile.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 indictments in crash that killed investigator dismissed
Indictments have been dismissed against a Georgia couple charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a sheriff’s investigator and involved their daughter.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting
Columbus Police have a suspect in the 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Prison officials say inmate appears to have killed himself
Prison officials say an inmate appears to have killed himself at a south Georgia facility.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Breastfeeding mom says Phenix City restaurant owner tried to cover her with dish towel
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - A popular Phenix City restaurant is apologizing after a young mother claims the owner tried to cover her up, with a dish towel, while she was breastfeeding. The owners of Giovanna's Pizzaria say the incident is a big misunderstanding.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
5 suspects arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL Thursday
Five suspects were arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL on Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman accused of stealing from city's youth baseball program
Police say a board member of an Alabama city’s youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-