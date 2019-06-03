Alabama farmers worry about impact of dry spring on summer crops

HEADLAND, Ala (WRBL) - The hot, dry weather has farmers worried in southeast Alabama.

With the ground dry and plants brown, it's definitely a concern for this growing season.

Every day, farmer Curry Parker makes a round to check on his crops.

And the hum of his irrigation system pumping water is constant.

"We've got some irrigation wells that's been running for two weeks,” Parker said.

Randi Hildreth takes an in-depth look at how Alabama farmers are battling the drought.