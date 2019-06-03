Alabama farmers worry about impact of dry spring on summer crops
HEADLAND, Ala (WRBL) - The hot, dry weather has farmers worried in southeast Alabama.
With the ground dry and plants brown, it's definitely a concern for this growing season.
Every day, farmer Curry Parker makes a round to check on his crops.
And the hum of his irrigation system pumping water is constant.
"We've got some irrigation wells that's been running for two weeks,” Parker said.
Randi Hildreth takes an in-depth look at how Alabama farmers are battling the drought.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YouTube banning videos containing hate speech
YouTube is removing thousands of channels that violate the new policy.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Execution scheduled for man convicted of killing off-duty prison guard
Marion Wilson, 42, is scheduled to be executed June 20, 2019 for the murder of Donovan Corey Parks in March 1996.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YouTube banning videos containing hate speech
YouTube is removing thousands of channels that violate the new policy.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AL Supreme Court hearing appeal arguments in former House Speaker's conviction
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was convicted on multiple ethics charges in 2016.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- National Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Georgia Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.