Alabama health officials to host COVID-19 testing in Opelika today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL)- Alabama’s Department of Public Health plans to host a COVID-19 screening site in Lee County this morning, but testing will be done by appointment only.

To qualify for the testing, Alabama health officials say a person must exhibit symptoms, be a resident of a long-term care facility with confirmed COVID-19 cases, have no symptoms but have underlying health conditions, or be a healthcare worker, first responder, or work in a group setting.

To see if you qualify for an appointment, please call (334) 745-5765.

If you are given an appointment, testing will be done at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 4454 Lee Road 166, in Opelika, Alabama, between 9 am and 12 pm CST today, Thursday, July 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories