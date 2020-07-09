Alabama health officials to host COVID-19 testing in Opelika today

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL)- Alabama’s Department of Public Health plans to host a COVID-19 screening site in Lee County this morning, but testing will be done by appointment only.

To qualify for the testing, Alabama health officials say a person must exhibit symptoms, be a resident of a long-term care facility with confirmed COVID-19 cases, have no symptoms but have underlying health conditions, or be a healthcare worker, first responder, or work in a group setting.

To see if you qualify for an appointment, please call (334) 745-5765.

If you are given an appointment, testing will be done at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 4454 Lee Road 166, in Opelika, Alabama, between 9 am and 12 pm CST today, Thursday, July 9.