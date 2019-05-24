Alabama Legislation renamed "William Buechner Act" in honor of slain Auburn Officer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) - Alabama Legislation making the murder of a first responder a capital offense now carries the name of slain Auburn Police Officer William Buechner.

Buechner was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, May 19th, while responding to a domestic disturbance. Buechner was a 16-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and two children.



The man accused in his Capital Murder also faces three counts of Attempted Murder of APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot who were injured in the shooting. Another Auburn Police Officer who was fired upon, but not wounded.



"Earlier this year, Representative Chris Sells, a former first responder, passed HB 59 making it a capital offense any time a first responder is murdered in the line of duty. Thursday, Senator Whatley and Senator Price added an amendment in the Senate to name the bill the William Buechner Act," said Representative Joe Lovvorn.

Previously, police officers were only covered when engaged in the action of a crime response, but now they will be covered the entire time they are on duty. The bill had previously passed both the House and Senate.

"William would have been covered anyway, but now he will be looking after his brothers and sisters on the force all the time," said Lovvorn.

Senator Tom Whatley and Randy Price sponsored the renaming.

"Having worked with first responders in the legislature, like Representative Joe Lovvorn, I understand how much they sacrifice and put on the line for us every day to keep us safe. It was my honor to offer the amendment and pass the bill naming the act for Officer Buechner," said Senator Whatley.

"I'm honored to support the renaming as we mourn the loss of Officer William Buechner. His family and APD remain our thoughts and prayers," said Senator Price.

HB 59 now goes back to the House because it was amended by adding Buechner's name. The House is expected to vote in favor of the bill as the Senate did on Thursday and send the legislation to Governor Kay Ivey for her consideration.

