Alabama lottery bill fails procedural vote, slows pending further negotiations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) - Following a procedural vote's failure in the Alabama House of Representatives, legislation to legalize paper lottery in the state of Alabama has slowed down again.

A bipartisan mix of Representatives opposed the bill, and left supporters "one vote short of the numbrer required to bring the bill up for debate Tuesday night," according to reporting by the Associated Press.

The bill's handler in the House, Rep. Steve Clouse, has stated that "he will try again at a later time" while the bill goes through continuing negotiations in the legislature.

Opposition to be bill reportedly comes from Republican lawmakers who are against legalized gambling, as well as Democrats who would rather get more funding to education, as well as "to ensure state dog tracks can have electronic gambling to remain competitive with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians," reported the AP.

“The money should go toward educating our kids,” said Rep. Louise Alexander, (D-Bessemer).

Republican Rep. Rich Wingo of Tuscaloosa opposes the bill because "he believes gambling is a poor way to fund government."

Clouse likened negotiations on the lottery bill to trying to solve a tricky puzzle where “you put one piece in and the other piece falls apart,” while talking to the AP.

“I was expecting a very close vote. I knew that we were in the deficit some and had hopes that we could make that deficit up. Maybe we can yet,” said Republican Sen. Greg Albritton, the bill’s sponsor.