Montgomery, Al - UPDATE 06/19/18 10:35 p.m.

Regions Bank and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative announced they’ve also exited the Business Council of Alabama.

ORIGINAL STORY 06/19/18 12:30 p.m.

Alabama Power is pulling out of a business group that influences policy and politics in Montgomery.

They're leaving in relation to a disagreement in leadership among other problems.

The business council says that Alabama Power hasn't been a member of the group since April because they haven't paid their dues.