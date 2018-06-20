Local News

JUST IN: Alabama Power, two more businesses leaving a state business group

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 06:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2018 10:36 PM EDT

Montgomery, Al - UPDATE 06/19/18 10:35 p.m.

Regions Bank and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative announced they’ve also exited the Business Council of Alabama.

ORIGINAL STORY  06/19/18 12:30 p.m.

Alabama Power is pulling out of a business group that influences policy and politics in Montgomery. 

They're leaving in relation to a disagreement in leadership among other problems. 

The business council says that Alabama Power hasn't been a member of the group since April because they haven't paid their dues. 

