Alabama receives federal help to battle aggressively HIV infections

In an alarming statistic, Alabama ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to HIV cases.

The Centers for Disease Control director said during his recent visit to Montgomery that the federal government plans to reduce HIV infections by 75% in the next five years.

It’s an ambitious goal the federal government’s plan to end the HIV epidemic.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield toured a medical clinic in Montgomery on Friday.

He also shared with lawmakers and healthcare advocates the federal government’s plan to end the HIV epidemic.

He says it comes down to four key strategies: diagnose, treat, protect and respond.

Democratic representative Neil Rafferty says one way Alabama can end the HIV epidemic is by expanding Medicaid– to save rural healthcare facilities.

Alabama is one of seven states that have been chosen to receive additional federal funds to fight the HIV epidemic.