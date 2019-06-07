Alabama's new seat belt law will require backseat passengers to buckle up

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) - In Alabama...Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that will make it illegal if back seat passengers are not wearing their seat belts.

The family whose son the bill is named after is speaking out.

The family of Rodrick Scott says they will never get into a car without putting on their seat belts, and will also make sure the backseat passengers are buckled too.

“He was headed to the playoffs in Birmingham,” said Renita Scott, Roderick’s mother. “He was involved in a one car accident and he passed away on March 4th from his injuries.”

Thursday Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act into law.

“I think he would be honored to have this bill named after him,” Renita Scott said.

Rodrick Scott's dad says they wouldn't want another family to feel their grief.

“His name will be out there on the seat belt law. He will forever be with us,” said Rodney Scott, Rodrick’s father.

For the last two years Rep. Kelvin Lawrence was one of the lawmakers working to get this bill passed.

“His high school motto was ‘I will be something great and I will do something great.’ He did that when he was on this earth and now he is still doing something good and something great,” reflected Lawrence.

Failure to comply with the new seat belt law will result in a $25 dollar fine. The seat belt law takes effect September 1st.