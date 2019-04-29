Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) - The Alabama Senate has voted to approve a lottery bill. The decision comes from a 21-12 vote, which now moves the bill to the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama is one of five states that does not have a state lottery at this time.

The narrow vote in the Senate advances a bill written by Sen. Greg Albritton to allow a limited lottery of paper tickets, but would not allow video lottery terminals. If the House and Senate both approve the legislation, the proposal to legalize the lottery would come to voters in March 2020.

The 21-12 vote came after Senators added two amendments which protect the paper lottery limit from "being used to shut down electronic bingo games at state dog tracks," according to the Associated Press.