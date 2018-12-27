Alabama state representative receives distinguished appointment

COLUMBUS, GA - Alabama State Representative Chris Blackshear received a special gift in time for the holidays.

Blackshear represents Phenix City and will begin his fourth year in the Alabama House in March.

He's been named the Chairman of the Financial Services Committee which oversees banking and lending.

Blackshear has worked at TSYS for 25 years.

He's a Vice President for Account Management for the Columbus-based

electronics-payment processor.

