BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a horrific crash involving an 18-wheeler overturning.

The crash happened along AL-110 around 5:00 AM this morning.

No other vehicles were involved.

The truck driver was entrapped, but rescued from the vehicle. The driver was alert and talking; transported to Baptist South Hospital by life flight helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.