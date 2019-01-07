Alabama woman killed in apparent hunting accident in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) A weekend hunting incident has claimed the life of a Cleveland, Alabama woman who investigators say appears to have been accidentally shot by the person she was hunting with.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department says his office and the Alabama Game and Fish are conducting a joint investigation related to a hunting accident that led to the death of Donna Duran, age 48 from Cleveland, Alabama.

According to investigations on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at approximately 11:36 AM the department responded to an incident located on Centerpoint Road south of Dadeville, Alabama in Tallapoosa County. The initial report indicates another individual was removing a rifle from the rear seat of a vehicle when the weapon discharged and struck Duran.

Investigators are not releasing any information about the person who was handling the firearm at the time it discharged. The investigation is ongoing pending results of an autopsy from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.