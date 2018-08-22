Albany man pleads guilty to distribution of fake money

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBANY, GA (WRBL) - The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. Peeler announced the charges against an Albany man in a counterfeit money case.

Peeler announced that 23-year-old Kirkland P. Coleman, Jr., pled guilty to passing counterfeit money on Tuesday.

Authorities say this plea brings Coleman to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

Authorities say Coleman was in custody at the time of his guilty plea, and he will remain in custody pending his sentencing.

The news release from the Middle Georgia Department of Justice says that in the plea agreement, Coleman admitted to buying iPhones on two occasions from Albany residents knowingly using counterfeit money. Those Albany residents later attempted to use the money they received from Coleman to but the items, only to have businesses refuse the money as counterfeit and contact the police.

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced in Albany on October 25, 2018, following a pre-sentence investigation and report.