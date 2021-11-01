Albany State University mourns the loss of student athlete

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Albany State University (ASU) student athlete Adonis Butler of Stockbridge, Georgia passed earlier Monday afternoon.
According to a news release, ASU campus police got reports of an accident at the C.W. Grant Student Union entrance at Dennis Drive.
Butler was pronounced dead on the scene.
The sophomore linebacker was scheduled to play for ASU in the Fountain City Classic, State Representative Calvin Smyre, Chairman of the Fountain City Classic, shared the somber news with media outlets.
“During this time our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Butler’s family, his friends and the ASU family as they deal with this tragic loss on the campus of Albany State University. We are saddened to learn of his passing and have canceled the usual jovial Media/Coaches/Players Luncheon & Press Conference which Athletic Directors, Coaches and Players from both ASU/FVSU were to participate in at Green Island Country on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Instead, we will observe a moment of silence in his memory and pray for his family.”State Representative Calvin Smyre