Albany State University mourns the loss of student athlete

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Albany State University (ASU) student athlete Adonis Butler of Stockbridge, Georgia passed earlier Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, ASU campus police got reports of an accident at the C.W. Grant Student Union entrance at Dennis Drive.

Butler was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sophomore linebacker was scheduled to play for ASU in the Fountain City Classic, State Representative Calvin Smyre, Chairman of the Fountain City Classic, shared the somber news with media outlets.