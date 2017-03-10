ALEA asks folks to have fun but be safe on spring break

AUBURN, Ala. — With spring break getting underway for schools in the area, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking folks taking part to have fun, but be safe.

The ALEA says people can expect busier road and waterways from now until the end of April due to spring break.

They are urging those on the road to avoid speeding, not driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, always wearing a seatbelt and avoid distracted driving. Sergeant Steve Jarrett of the ALEA said due to grant funding, there will be additional patrols on the water and roadways, but he said due to the trooper shortage in the state, folks are asked to be extra responsible.

“There’s not as many Alabama State Troopers out there as there once was, Sgt. Jarrett said. “We try to be highly visible. We try to enforce those state laws that cause those crashes, but there’s very few of us out there these days, and we need the public to step up and help us out.”

Sergeant Jarrett added:

“If somebody’s out there being irresponsible and loses control of their vehicle, they can ruin the day of many other motorists. Not only can they collide into them and cause injuries and fatalities, but they are going to cause traffic delays and a lot of frustration. It’s very important that we all drive responsibly and behave responsibly.”

If your kids are headed to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala., an alcohol ban is already in effect on the beach, and will be lifted after April 16 once the height of college spring break has passed.

The ALEA also wants people to be aware of the state’s three-stage licensing process that places certain restrictions on young drivers who need time to gain experience before driving without supervision or restrictions.

Stage I (learner’s permit): A teen is authorized to drive when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver age 21 or older who is occupying the front passenger seat.

Stage II (restricted license): A 16- or 17-year-old who has passed the road skills test may drive without supervision, but he or she must not have more than one passenger in the vehicle other than parents, legal guardians or family members; must not use any handheld communication devices while driving; must not drive between midnight and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver age 21 or older.

Stage III (unrestricted license): A 17-year-old who has held a Stage II license for six months or longer may obtain an unrestricted license. Anyone who is age 18 or older may bypass the first two stages and obtain a Stage III license after passing the road skills test.