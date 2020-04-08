ALEA dispels rumors of border closures, checkpoints in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency dispelled rumors concerning checkpoints and border closures Wednesday.

According to ALEA, a “high volume” of drivers have asked what is law enforcement is doing along roadways since Gov. Kay Ivey issued her stay-at-home order. Part of the concern is the state will begin setting up checkpoints along the state lines and keep drivers from entering Alabama to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“These are rumors,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “ALEA State Troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”

The governor’s stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. April 30, which commands residents to stay inside except for essential travel. These exceptions can be found at https://www.alea.gov/covid-19-response.