BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released additional information surrounding an officer involved shooting from the weekend.

ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigation are both investigating.

Officials say an officer with the Eufaula Police Department and a Deputy Fire Marshal with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office were patrolling West Barbour County near U.S. 431 after a fatal shooting killed a 15-year-old.

While patrolling, an individual later identified as Eufaula man Patrick Brooks, 49, fired in the direction of the officer’s vehicles. Damage was sustained to both the Eufaula Police Officer’s vehicle and the Deputy Fire Marshal’s vehicle. Neither of the officers were injured.

Brooks was arrested and charged with the following:

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

Attempted Murder

Brooks was booked into the Barbour County Jail with no bond.

ALEA says this investigation is ongoing, all further information will be surrendered to the Barbour County District Attorney’s Office.

