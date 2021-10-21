ALEA: Salem man killed in crash on Lee County Road 249 north

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Lee County. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Salem man was killed in a single vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Officials say Shawn C. McSpadden, 33, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree on Lee County Road 249 north. The crash happened five miles north of Smiths Station at 11:50 a.m.

According to officials, at the time of the crash, McSpadden was speeding.

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

