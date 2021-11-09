ALEA searching for missing Opelika man on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY (WRBL) – Troopers of the Alabama law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division informed media outlets in a news release of their search for an Opelika man on Lake Martin.

The missing boater is Roger Milby, 58, of Opelika.

Milby’s wife reported him missing to the Alex City Police Department. His boat was recovered north of Camp ASCCA by the Alex City Rescue Squad and ALEA Troopers.

Currently, the Alex City Police Department, Fire Department, Dive Team and Search and Rescue Squad are all assisting with the search.

Details are limited at this time, stay with News 3 on-air and online as information becomes available.