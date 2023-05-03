MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) Trooper and a subject are hospitalized after both became ill while going to the Macon County Jail.

At approximately 11:36 a.m., a trooper with the Highway Patrol Division was taking a subject to the jail on Wednesday, May 3. According to ALEA, the individual became ill and emergency services were called to the scene.

Law enforcement say the subject was administered Narcan and later transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for treatment. Shortly after, the Trooper fell ill and was transported to the same hospital, according to ALEA.

This situation is developing and we will share more information as it becomes available.