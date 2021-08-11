ALEA Troopers pursuit of a stolen vehicle and stand-off on I-85 has ended

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuesday, August 10 Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a Chevrolet Cruz for speeding at 9:07 p.m., on Interstate 85 in Macon County.

The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Wesley Sweatman of Georgia. Sweatman refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Sweatman struck a guardrail and a light pole at the intersection of I-85 and the Eastern Bypass in Montgomery, the crash ended the pursuit but Sweatman then barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused to negotiate with officers.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), ALEA SWAT, the Crisis Negotiations Team and Aviation responded to the scene.

After an hour long stand-off with officers, Sweatman was taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital to treat minor injuries sustained while resisting arrest for belief that he was under the influence of narcotics.

It has since been discovered that the vehicle Sweatman was driving had been stolen out of Coweta County, Georgia.

He faces multiple charges;

attempting to Elude

Resisting Arrest

Drug Paraphernalia

Receiving Stolen Property First-Degree

Traffic violations in Lee, Macon and Montgomery counties

Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.