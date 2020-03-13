All athletic activities suspended in Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – All athletic activities in the Muscogee County School District are being suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Georgia.

The suspension will go into effect on Friday, March 13.

According to Muscogee County School District Athletic Director Jeff Battles all athletic activities, including practices and games, will be suspended from March 13 – April 5, 2020.

During this time period there are to be no practices, team conditioning, or competitions. Additionally, gyms, weight rooms, athletic facilities, and athletic fields will be closed to all activities.

Battles says on April 6, the school district will reevualated the situation to determine if sports activities will resume.