All Auburn Municipal Court proceedings suspended amid coronavirus concerns

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – All Auburn Municipal Court proceedings have been suspended effective immediately.

The move comes in compliance with an order from the Alabama Supreme Court amid coronavirus virus concerns.

The suspension will run until April 16.

The order was issued in response to recommendations of the CDC and other government entities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The order applies to all in-court proceedings with the exception of bond hearings, police emergencies, and anything deemed an emergency by the Auburn Municipal Court judge.

Updated court notices will be resent via mail to individuals’ last know addresses. A list of rescheduled court dates is available at auburnalabama.org/court.

Those who need to pay a traffic citation, parking ticket, or submit other payments are encouraged to do so online or by certified funds using the drop box in the Auburn Municipal Court parking lot.