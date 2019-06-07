Alleged driver in Phenix City drive-by murder makes first court appearance Video Video

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - The second suspect charged with capital murder in a Phenix City drive-by shooting made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Keyandra Devonta Pearson briefly appeared in front of Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray.

He is charged in the Memorial Day weekend shooting of 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen at 4th Place South.

When Phenix City police arrested Pearson earlier this week, they released little information.

Some critical details came out in court.

The arrest warrant identifies Pearson as the driver of the 2000 Nissan Xterra. Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was arrested more than a week ago and charged with capital murder. Police say Rowell was the shooter.

The 25-year-old Pearson stood in front of Gray as the judge read the arrest warrant. Gray then asked him if he had any questions.

Pearson told the judge: "I was going to the store. I didn’t know he had a weapon on him."

At that point, the judge advised Pearson not to say anything else until he gets a lawyer.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes. The judge ordered Pearson held without bond in the Russell County Jail.