Alleged Ghost Face Gangster charged after GBI says he ordered beating of fellow gang member

GREENVILLE, Ga. — A high-ranking member of the Ghost Face Gangsters has been charged with a number of crimes involving a letter he sent from the Meriwether County Jail, authorities say.

Tyler Estes, 25, has been charged with conspiracy to commit battery and two counts of violation of the Georgia criminal gang statute. The GBI claims Estes is a key player in the criminal street came that operates inside and outside of the state’s prisons and jails.

The GBI investigation started at the request of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office in August.

During an interview that was part of the investigation, Estes confessed to being a high-ranking member of the Ghost Face Gangsters and writing the letter to orchestrate the physical attack and expulsion of another gang member.

That letter, which was intercepted by the sheriff’s office, prompted the investigation.

According to a news release from the GBI. the investigation determined Estes wrote a letter to another Ghost Face Gangsters member who was not incarcerated.

In the letter, Estes indicated his status in the gang and ordered a physical beating attack and expulsion of another Ghost Face Gangsters member who had violated the gang’s codes of street conduct of being disloyal and disregarding the vows of membership.

The disloyalty and disregarding the vows of membership allegedly involved theft of money between members of the gang, according to the GBI.

A background check conducted by the GBI on Estes confirmed his validation as a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI with this investigation. The GBI will continue its investigation and upon completion, the case will be provided to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.