Alleged white supremacist arrested for bomb-making materials; made threats against LGBTQ and Jewish communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Conor Climo, 23, had his initial appearance in federal court at 3 p.m. Friday. Climo was charged with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm – namely, the component parts of a destructive device when he was arrested Thursday.

According to authorities, the bomb-making materials were found at his Las Vegas home following an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation.

“We need to stay abreast of it and be aware that white supremacy is real and we are not immune to it in any way,” said Jolie Brislin, The Nevada Regional Director of the Anti Defamation League.

He also discussed doing surveillance on a LGBT bar on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

“Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this Country,” said United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada. “Law enforcement in Nevada remains determined to use the full weight of our investigative resources to prevent bias-motivated violence before it happens. I commend our partners who identified the threat and took swift and appropriate action to ensure justice and protect the community.”

“There was just nothing that was immediate like, ‘I think we need to do something’ or watch out,” said Climo’s next door neighbor. “I’ve seen him out there playing with his nephews. I just didn’t get that.”

According to the criminal complaint, the 23-year-old was communicating with individuals who identified with a white supremacist extremist organization using the National Socialist Movement to promote their ideology. Members believe in the superiority of the white race and have a common goal of challenging the established laws, social order, and government via terrorism and other violent acts. The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

“There’s more murders being committed by white supremacist and extremist than anybody else so we need to be educated. We need to make sure that our law enforcement has all the data and the information and the knowledge to be able to combat this type of hate,” said Brislin.



The complaint alleges that during encrypted online conversations throughout 2019, Climo would regularly use derogatory racial, anti-Semitic, and homosexual slurs. He discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov Cocktails and improvised explosive devices.

The criminal complaint also describes that items seized by law enforcement during the execution of an Aug. 8, 2019 search warrant, including a notebook with several hand-drawn schematics for a potential Las Vegas-area attack.

The notebook contained drawings of timed explosive devises. Furthermore, Climo claimed to have tried to recruit a homeless individual for pre-attack surveillance against at least one Las Vegas synagogue and other targets. His recruitment attempts proved fruitless.



Climo faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.